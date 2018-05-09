How and where you can see the eSports inaugural Overwatch League finals

The inaugural Overwatch League Grand Finals have a home.
Blizzard Entertainment announced Wednesday the tournament is happening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on July 27-28.
The Overwatch League is part of eSports, better known as competitive gaming.
The playoffs for the league begin July 11 at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles. The top team from each division and the next four teams in the standings comprise a six-team playoff.
Those teams square off from July 11 through July 21 to determine the final two appearing in Brooklyn.
The grand final consists of a best-of-3 series beginning July 27 at 8 p.m. The second match starts the next day at 4 p.m. A third match, if necessary, will follow shortly after the second match concludes.
Tickets for the event don't go on sale until Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
