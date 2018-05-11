Retired? Nope. Kenseth makes season debut Saturday night in Kansas

Matt Kenseth’s last trip to Kansas Speedway was not a good one.
He finished 37th in October, knocking him out of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and effectively ending his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing.
At the time, with no full-time ride secured for the 2018 season, he confronted not just an offseason, but retirement.
“The last time here, they told me I couldn’t race anymore and we had to load up last fall, I think,” Kenseth said. “The last time I was here was not a very good emotion.”
Saturday night’s KC Masterpiece 400 will bring an entirely different feeling. It marks Kenseth's 2018 Monster Energy Cup Series debut.
Kenseth will be splitting time in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Fusion with Trevor Bayne.
Bayne struggled in the season’s first 11 races. He’s currently 29th in the series point standings, with an average finish of 25th, and has only finished on the lead lap once.
Kenseth brings reputation, resume (the 2003 series title), a 10-plus-year relationship with Roush Fenway and a sponsorship with Wyndham Hotels to the driver’s seat.
It’s a welcome return to both a familiar team and a familiar job.
“I feel good about the direction that Roush Fenway Racing has taken the last couple years.,” Kenseth said. "Certainly, all the Fords are very competitive this year. The 17 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) has shown a lot of speed on and off. You don’t see it necessarily in all the finishes, but certainly they’ve been better, so, like I said, I feel like we’re headed in the right direction.
“I don’t have any expectations necessarily for this weekend. I think the goals and expectations will probably continue to adjust once I get through this week and kind of see where we’re at and evaluate from there.”
Kenseth’s return didn’t come as a surprise to his colleagues.
“I guess they feel like they weren’t making any progress with what they were doing," Martin Truex Jr. said. "So this was a good opportunity for that particular team to get Matt in there to see what he thinks about things and see where they can go with some experience.
"I think everyone has their own opinions and makes decisions to try to better their program in whatever way they think is the best approach for them. There’s so many circumstances around this sport and drivers and getting in situations. This I think was an opportunity to try something and see how it works out to make some progress.”
Kenseth’s schedule will include the next five races, plus some additional races that are still in the works. As for whether or not this will turn into a full-time opportunity, Kenseth isn’t sure.
“Professionally, I don’t know that I have a long-term goal," he said. "As far as the rest of it, I don’t feel like I have anything to prove to anybody, either. Short-term, I hope to help the organization. That’s kind of why Jack (Roush) and I decided to do this. They needed to get their performance up. He’s hoping I can help with that. I’m hoping I can help with that. It’s yet to be seen.”
Kenseth is happy to be starting on Saturday, but doesn’t know what to expect beyond that.
“I don’t have any expectations for the weekend, to be honest with you, because I just don’t know,” Kenseth said.
It redefines learning on the fly.
