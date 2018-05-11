Rebuilding Hawks pick 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce as coach

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2014, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce talks to players during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. The Atlanta Hawks are giving Pierce his first head coaching job in the NBA, choosing a man who has been an assistant with Philadelphia and Memphis to rebuild the franchise. The Hawks announced Friday, May 11, 2018. they had agreed to terms on a deal with Pierce. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo