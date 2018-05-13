Japanese officials remain vague about Winter Olympic bid

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1972, file photo, members of Japan's self-defense ground forces raise Olympic Flags in Sapporo at Makomanai speed skating stadium in rehearsal of ceremony at official opening of Winter Olympic. Japanese officials are being vague about the city of Sapporo's effort to land the Winter Olympic Games. City officials said mid-May 2018, that a bid for the 2030 Olympics seems more likely than pursuing 2026. Sapporo is one of seven bidders in preliminary talks with the International Olympic Committee about 2026. (AP Photo, File)