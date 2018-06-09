Photographer dies after collapsing on field at state baseball tournament

A much-loved Warren County photographer collapsed on the field at the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Friday night and later died.
Paul Gray collapsed and was unresponsive immediately after the Bowling Green Purples defeated the Madison Central Indians 8-6 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.
Players, fans and others who were at the park came onto the field for a prayer circle after the incident, while Gray was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital by ambulance.
Gray, 66, spent his career as a physical therapist but was known around Bowling Green for spending his free time photographing athletic events for local high schools, Little League teams and more, the Bowling Green Daily News reported.
"His photographs are amazing and what he did there was amazing, but when you talk to him he was even more amazing," Warren East High School Athletic Director Jonathan Vincent told the Daily News. "He was fun to talk to. He was wise beyond his years. He was definitely more than just his camera.”
