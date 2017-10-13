No NCAA punishment for North Carolina. Here’s why.

The NCAA said Friday it could not determine whether the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules and announced no punishments stemming from a 3 1/2 year investigation.
“A Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules when it made available deficient Department of African and Afro-American Studies “paper courses” to the general student body, including student-athletes,” A release from the NCAA said.
Also according to the NCAA release Friday: “While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” said Greg Sankey, the panel’s chief hearing officer and commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. “The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings. However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”
The “paper courses” could be taken by anyone, not just athletes.
“While student-athletes likely benefited from the courses, so did the general student body,” Sankey is quoted saying in the NCAA release. “Additionally, the record did not establish that the university created and offered the courses as part of a systemic effort to benefit only student-athletes.”
The only sanction apparent from the release was for the department chair of the “paper courses” program.
“The panel prescribed a five-year show-cause period (Oct. 13, 2017, through Oct. 12, 2022) for the former department chair. During that period, any NCAA member school employing the former chair must show cause why he should not have restrictions on athletically related activity,” the release said.
North Carolina received the ruling at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a report on Newsobserver.com.
The documents were released to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. A media teleconference with North Carolina and NCAA officials was scheduled for 11 a.m.
Committee on Infractions could not conclude North Carolina violated NCAA rules: https://t.co/iPE127Txqr pic.twitter.com/suI59ucHvs— NCAA (@NCAA) October 13, 2017
Committee chief hearing officer Greg Sankey explains the decision further. pic.twitter.com/MjknFZnRiz— NCAA (@NCAA) October 13, 2017
Reaction to the ruling was swift on Twitter. Many observers found fault with the NCAA’s logic, but some agreed.
UNREAL @NCAA reports that @GoHeels athletes most likely took phony classes but can’t conclude that there were any violations.Embarrassing— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 13, 2017
Never believed UNC would get hammered on this case. The classes were offered to all. Knew this would be hard for COI to pin on athletics.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) October 13, 2017
From the start, it was clear NCAA rules did not cover this matter. What a colossal waste of time and money when NCAA knew it had no case. https://t.co/xpeJXv5gr5— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) October 13, 2017
Memphis had a Final Four vacated over one dude's invalid SAT score. Probably some regular students had bogus SATs too. NCAA logic: free pass https://t.co/0RWuwUQrtu— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) October 13, 2017
Every Cracker Barrel in North Carolina this morning ... pic.twitter.com/dfA2rwr9Ek— Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) October 13, 2017
If the @NCAA can't punish @UNC for two decades of academic fraud, it cannot fix college athletics. It is a co-conspirator. 1/2— Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) October 13, 2017
In the biggest academic fraud case in NCAA history, UNC successfully convinced Committee on Infractions that none of it violated NCAA rules— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 13, 2017
NCAA justice ...— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 13, 2017
Taking money from an agent = bad
Taking money from boosters = bad
Steering kids to sham classes = not our problem.
Ha. OK then. NCAA is a joke. https://t.co/KcCmhPA7HG— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) October 13, 2017
Wow. UNC skates. Oh boy— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) October 13, 2017
