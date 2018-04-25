Louisville whistleblower alleges in lawsuit she was fired in retaliation for reporting coach's affair, other 'wrongful conduct'

A former University of Louisville associate athletic director has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the university alleging she was fired in February in retaliation for trying to report "wrongful" conduct" in addition to her health issues.
According to a story by Jason Riley of WDRB.com, Kimberly Maffett's suit in Jefferson Circuit Court alleges she was retaliated against "because she learned a U of L coach (described only as “Coach 3”) 'was having an affair with a co-employee,' violating the university’s sexual harassment policy."
Maffett, who was a special assistant to the president and provost and served as associate athletic director of human resources, also alleges a number of other issues, including that another coach was verbally abusive toward employees, nepotism in the football program and a “culture of misogynism, sexism, lying, cover-up, and bullying in the Athletic Department.”
She also said she raised concerns about the hiring of now-fired assistant basketball coach Jordan Fair over his refusal to submit his driver's license to the university for months though he was responsible for transporting recruits. Fair was let go after he was implicated in the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. He has not been charged in that case.
Maffett said Vince Tyra, who served as interim athletics director before being named permanent A.D. in March, “showed a total lack of compassion and anger” about her health issues and the accommodations she required to her schedule.
Riley reported Tyra could not be reached for comment and that the university had no comment on the litigation.
Maffett seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial, according to WDRB.
