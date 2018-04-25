Park renamed in honor of Kentucky Miss Basketball winner

It's not uncommon to see towns put up street signs recognizing former high school athletes who've gone on to achieve great things.
Having a city park renamed in their honor? That's unique.
Mount Washington has renamed its city park after Lindsey Duvall, the former Bullitt East High School star who won Miss Basketball in 2017. Duvall is a freshman on the University of Louisville women's basketball team.
Becky McKinley, who won Miss Basketball out of Bullitt East in 1992, had the street she grew up on renamed after her. Chargers Coach Chris Stallings wrote in a text message to the Herald-Leader that Duvall "spent countless hours playing ball on the court at this park growing up" and applauded the city council and Mayor Barry Armstrong for the honor.
"It is a great tribute to her," Stallings said. " ... I can't tell you how many times she would get done (playing basketball) and would stop and watch my son Clayton play baseball there."
Duvall averaged 23.6 points and shot 40.8 percent from the three-point line during her senior season after overcoming surgery to remove a tumor from her left knee during her junior year. She redshirted at Louisville this season following surgery to clean up her knee.
