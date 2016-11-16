Wake Forest suspects foul play before Louisville football game

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that Wake Forest is investigating how part of its game plan might have ended up in Louisville’s hands before Saturday’s football game.
“We are concerned that there was some type of security breach,’’ Coach Dave Clawson told the newspaper. “I have shared it with (athletics director) Ron Wellman, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure all of our information and data is more secure moving forward.’’
The Deacons lost to the Cardinals 44-12.
Wellman said a member of Wake Forest’s traveling part found the documents at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, but he declined to elaborate on what those were.
Coach Bobby Petrino of Louisville told the Winston-Salem Journal via email that he doesn’t know anything about a possible breach.
“I have no knowledge of the situation,’’ Petrino said. “We take a lot of pride in the way we operate our program. As I’ve stated already this season, my coaching philosophy has always been to play the game with sportsmanship.”
Click here for the Winston-Salem Journal’s full report on the matter.
Comments