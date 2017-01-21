Ex-U of L star Adam Hadwin’s 59 in PGA event includes 13 birdies

Former University of Louisville star Adam Hadwin shot a 13-under 59 on Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge for the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days.
In cool, clear conditions in the desert after rain the previous two days, the 29-year-old Canadian reached 13 under with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and got up-and-down for par — making a 3-footer — from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.
Another golfer with ties to Louisville, former St. Xavier standout Justin Thomas, had an 11-under 59 last week in Hawaii in the first round of his Sony Open victory.
Hadwin matched David Duval’s tournament record, a 13-under 59 on the Arnold Palmer Private Course in the final round of his 1999 victory.
Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 12-under 58 last year in the Travelers Championship.
Hadwin took the tournament lead at 17 under after opening at PGA West with rounds of 71 on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and 69 on the Stadium Course.
He’s the first Canadian to break 60 on the tour, and the first player to accomplish the feat on a par-72 course since Duval. Hadwin had 13 birdies, running off six in a row on the front nine and five straight on back.
The 59 Club— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2017
• Al Geiberger
• Chip Beck
• David Duval
• Paul Goydos
• Stuart Appleby
• Jim Furyk
• Justin Thomas
And now Adam Hadwin. pic.twitter.com/RZxM2zDWji
18 holes.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2017
13 birdies.
Adam Hadwin ties Chip Beck's record for most birdies in a round en route to his 59. pic.twitter.com/VNmRozP2kC
59!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2017
Adam Hadwin becomes the eighth player in PGA TOUR history to shoot a 59. pic.twitter.com/RUi7KukWMQ
Adam Hadwin's 59 is the 4th round of 60 or better on PGA TOUR this season. There were 5 such rounds in the previous 3 seasons COMBINED.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2017
Adam Hadwin shoots the 9th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history, but just the 4th on a par-72 course. pic.twitter.com/KPrU7SEF64— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2017
Comments