More Videos

0:45 Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy

1:52 Pitino defends Grayson Allen, compares him to Christian Laettner

5:04 Mark Stoops proud of victory over Louisville

1:09 Stephen Johnson: We wanted to show what we could do

3:22 Lamar Jackson: This loss is going to be hard

4:18 Petrino: I certainly feel like we found a way to lose

0:39 Petrino cuts press conference short after loss to Kentucky

3:16 Bobby Petrino: "Really a team win" vs. Florida State

1:55 Lamar Jackson gives himself a "D" after 5-TD effort

2:23 Lafayette grad Hughley talks about his journey from walk-on to U of L captain

1:56 Louisville's Petrino talks about Tobijah Hughley's journey from walk-on to captain.