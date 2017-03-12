No. 2 Midwest seed Louisville draws familiar foe in first round

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will open play in the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Cardinals, performing in the Midwest Regional, will take on Jacksonville State in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville State, champions of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, are led by Ray Harper, formerly the coach at Western Kentucky.
Tip-off time for Friday’s game was to be announced later Sunday evening.
Louisville was made the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional. If the Cardinals win their opening matchup with Jacksonville State, the winner of a game between No. 7 seed Michigan and No. 10 seed Oklahoma State awaits on Sunday in Indianapolis. Jacksonville State is the No. 15 seed.
Louisville (24-8) finished fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the regular season and was eliminated by eventual champion Duke in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.
Other teams in Louisville’s regional include No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 6 Creighton, No. 8 Miami (Fla.), No. 9 Michigan State, No. 11 Rhode Island, No. 12 Nevada, No. 13 Vermont, No. 14 Iona and No. 16 seeds North Carolina Central and UC Davis.
The NCAA Final Four this year is scheduled for April 1 and 3 in Phoenix, Ariz.
This story will be updated.
Comments