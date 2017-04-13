Next Level: Central Kentucky brothers suit up this weekend for Louisville spring game

Two brothers who lit up high school scoreboards in Central Kentucky will take the field together for the first time since their youth days before Louisville’s Red-White spring football game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Clay Bolin, quarterback who played at Lafayette before breaking several Bourbon County passing records in his final two high school seasons, transferred to Louisville and walked on to the football team at the start of the spring semester. Clay is the brother of former Lexington Catholic quarterback Kyle Bolin, who’s also at Louisville. The pair will comprise two-thirds of the White team’s quarterback depth chart Saturday (four-star dual-threat Jawon Pass, a redshirt freshman, is the other signal caller).

Kerry Bolin, the boys’ father, said his sons are “very tight” and that Kyle’s always been a mentor to Clay. Kerry said his younger son enjoyed his time at Morehead State but wants to get into coaching and felt like joining his brother, who also wants to coach, would help pave that path. Clay will have four years of eligibility and be able to play in the fall.

“I appreciate all the opportunity that Coach (Bobby) Petrino and his staff at Louisville have given my sons,” Kerry said.

The brothers are close, but they never let that keep them from taking their competitive spirits out on each other.

“Everything was a football game, a video game or an argument,” Kerry said.

So who won more of the arguments?

“Clay’s a better attorney than Kyle,” Kerry added with a laugh. “Clay would make a hell of a prosecutor.”

▪ Monroe County girls’ basketball standout Reagan Turner committed to Lindsey Wilson College last week. Turner led the Falcons to a 31-3 record and the All “A” Classic state title in 2017.

▪ Covington Catholic quarterback AJ Mayer announced his commitment to Miami (Ohio) on Monday via Twitter. Mayer, a senior-to-be, threw for 2,480 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Colonels last season.