Former LexCath QB Bolin leaving Louisville

Former Lexington Catholic standout Kyle Bolin, a quarterback at the University of Louisville, is transferring from the Cardinals, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Saturday.
Bolin was set to enter his senior season as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Bolin played in six games for the Cardinals last season, completing 18 of 27 passes (66.7 percent) for 234 yards and two touchdowns. But the quarterback position belonged to Jackson, who had 3,543 yards passing and 1,571 yards rushing, accounting for 51 touchdowns.
As a sophomore in 2015, Bolin went 3-2 as a starter and passed for 1,154 yards and seven touchdowns. But one of those starts, a 38-24 victory over Kentucky at Commonwealth Stadium, portended the rise of Jackson, who replaced Bolin and led the Cardinals back from a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter.
Bolin was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Lexington Catholic, where he passed for 7,038 yards and 63 touchdowns during his career.
