Louisville’s McKay ties longtime school record with four-homer game vs. EKU

University of Louisville junior Brendan McKay smacked four home runs in the Cardinals’ 14-2 win at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, tying a 41-year-old school record.
McKay gave the second-ranked Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-run shot to right-center field. He capped Louisville’s five-run second inning with a two-run homer to right field. McKay struck again with a three-run homer in the fourth to extend U of L’s lead to 10-1. After striking out looking in the seventh, McKay had one more shot at the record when he came to bat in the ninth. He got the job done with a two-run blast to right-center.
McKay, who started at first base Tuesday, finished the day 4-for-5 with four homers and nine RBI.
His four home runs tied the school record set by Jim LaFountain on April 24, 1976 against Western Kentucky.
For the season, McKay is batting .408 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI. On the mound, McKay is 5-3 with a 1.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched. The last two years, McKay won the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award and was a consensus first-team All-American in 2016.
The Cardinals (34-6) return home Wednesday to take on Northern Kentucky at Louisvile Slugger Field. Eastern Kentucky (21-20) is back in action Friday at home against Jacksonville State.
