Ex-LexCath, Louisville QB Kyle Bolin transferring to Rutgers

Former Lexington Catholic quarterback Kyle Bolin, who recently said he would be transferring from Louisville, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to finish his college career at Rutgers.
I'm proud to say my next home will be at Rutgers University. #TheHunt is on.— Kyle Bolin (@_kb14_) April 26, 2017
I'd like to think the University of Texas, the University of Cincinnati, Northern Illinois, and Southern Mississippi for the opportunity— Kyle Bolin (@_kb14_) April 26, 2017
Bolin, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior, started four games as a sophomore, but saw his opportunities dwindle behind Lamar Jackson, whose record-setting sophomore season earned him the Heisman Trophy last year. Jackson will be back as the Cardinals’ starter this year.
As a graduate transfer, Bolin can play immediately for Rutgers and might challenge for the starting role. The Scarlet Knights have only one returning scholarship quarterback, junior Giovanni Rescigno, and one incoming freshman QB prospect in the fall.
As a redshirt freshman, Bolin relieved injured starter Reggie Bonnafon in the regular season finale against Kentucky. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns in the Cards’ come-from-behind 44-40 win in 2014.
