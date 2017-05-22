Devin Hairston and the Louisville Cardinals open play in the ACC Tournament at Slugger Field in Louisville on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Notre Dame.
University of Louisville

May 22, 2017 2:29 PM

Tates Creek grad Hairston named ACC Defensive Player of the Year for Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Devin Hairston, a former Tates Creek High School baseball standout now playing for the University of Louisville, was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

The award was one of three major postseason honors secured by members of the Cardinals.

Junior two-way standout Brendan McKay was named ACC Player of the Year, and Dan McDonnell was selected as the league’s Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season.

The awards came one day before the ACC Tournament begins at Louisville’s Slugger Field, with the Cardinals as the No. 1 seed.

Hairston, a junior, has posted a .990 fielding percentage with just two errors in 209 chances this season. He has registered 75 put-outs to go with 132 assists and has had a hand in turning 22 double plays. At the plate, Hairston is third on the team in batting at .314. He has three home runs and 47 RBI.

McKay ranks among the league’s leading hitters with a .361 average, 15 home runs and 47 RBI. On the mound, McKay is 8-3 with a 2.22 ERA that ranks third among conference pitchers. His 116 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched leads the ACC.

McDonnell was again voted ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Cardinals to a 46-9 overall mark, a 23-6 record in ACC play and a top-five national ranking throughout the season. McDonnell recently earned his 500th victory as a collegiate head coach, and Louisville has averaged more than 45 wins per year in his 11 seasons with the program.

McDonnell is the first in ACC history to earn three straight Coach of the Year honors.

Louisville also claimed four spots on the All-ACC First Team. McKay was named as a designated hitter and as a pitcher and was joined on the squad by third baseman Drew Ellis and pitcher Lincoln Henzman. Cardinals catcher Colby Fitch was named to the Second Team. Hairston and pitchers Kade McClure and Nick Bennett made the Third Team. Bennett also was chosen to the All-Freshman Team.

All-ACC

Awards

Player of the Year: Brendan McKay, Louisville

Pitcher of the Year: J.B. Bukauskas, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Hairston, Louisville

Freshman of the Year: Ashton McGee, North Carolina

Coach of the Year: Dan McDonnell, Louisville

Teams

First Team

C — Ben Breazeale, Wake Forest

1B — Pavin Smith, Virginia

1B — Gavin Sheets, Wake Forest

2B — Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech

3B — Drew Ellis, Louisville

SS — Logan Warmoth, North Carolina

OF — Brian Miller, North Carolina

OF — Adam Haseley, Virginia

OF — Stuart Fairchild, Wake Forest

OF — Reed Rohlman, Clemson

DH/UT — Brendan McKay, Louisville

SP — Tyler Holton, Florida State

SP — Brendan McKay, Louisville

SP — J.B. Bukauskas, North Carolina

RP — Lincoln Henzman, Louisville

RP — Josh Hiatt, North Carolina

Second Team

C — Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

C — Colby Fitch, Louisville

1B — Sam Fragale, Virginia Tech

2B — Jake Mueller, Wake Forest

3B — Johnny Aiello, Wake Forest

SS — Joe Dunand, NC State

OF — Seth Beer, Clemson

OF — Griffin Conine, Duke

OF — Cameron Simmons, Virginia

OF — Tom Stoffel, Virginia Tech

DH/UT — Quincy Nieporte, Florida State

SP — Pat Krall, Clemson

SP — Jeb Bargfeldt, Miami

SP — Parker Dunshee, Wake Forest

SP — Connor Johnstone, Wake Forest

RP — Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest

Third Team

C — Robbie Coman, Virginia

1B — Andrew Cox, Clemson

2B — Jack Owens, Virginia Tech

3B — Dylan Busby, Florida State

3B — Trevor Craport, Georgia Tech

SS — Devin Hairston, Louisville

SS — Ernie Clement, Virginia

OF — Chase Pinder, Clemson

OF — Matt Vierling, Notre Dame

OF — Jonathan Pryor, Wake Forest

DH/UT — Brad Debo, NC State

SP — Charlie Barnes, Clemson

SP — Kade McClure, Louisville

SP — Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP — Gianluca Dalatri, North Carolina

RP — Tommy Doyle, Virginia

All-Freshman Team

SS — Logan Davidson, Clemson

OF — J.C. Flowers, Florida State

1B — Drew Mendoza, Florida State

SS — Austin Wilhite, Georgia Tech

SP — Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP — Gianluca Dalatri, North Carolina

DH/UT — Ashton McGee, North Carolina

SP — Michael Bienlien, NC State

DH/UT — Brad Debo, NC State

2B — Will Wilson, NC State

2B — Alex Amos, Pittsburgh

SP — Noah Murdock, Virginia

