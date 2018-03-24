Louisville women roll into Elite Eight, but look what awaits.

The University of Louisville women’s basketball team boasts one of the country’s four finalists for the 2018 Naismith College Player of the Year award. Thanks in large part to her dominance, the Cardinals now have a shot at becoming one of four finalists for a national championship.
Junior star Asia Durr was electrifying, scoring a game-high 24 points to lead top-seeded Louisville to an 86-59 rout of No. 4 seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament’s Lexington Region semifinals in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Durr, voted Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, dismantled Stanford in the third quarter. She scored 12 points in the period to turn an 11-point halftime lead into a runaway win. Her catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the wing late in the third gave Louisville its biggest lead to that point, 62-43.
Stanford senior Brittany McPhee was impressed.
“I think she just exudes confidence, and she'll take any shot and think it's going to go in,” McPhee said of Durr. “She was feeling it tonight, and she has range from anywhere, so she's just a great player.”
It wasn’t just Durr’s scoring that keyed the Cardinals’ offense. She also dished out a team-high five assists. With less than 15 seconds left in the third quarter, she muscled into the paint for one of her four rebounds. She then dribbled out of the scrum and heaved a three-quarter court pass that dropped over a defender’s head and hit Myisha Hines-Allen in stride. Hines-Allen finished the layup through contact before tumbling to the floor, then slammed both hands onto the court and screamed toward the U of L bench.
Durr wasn’t quite done. On an early fourth-quarter possession, Louisville Coach Jeff Walz instructed his offense to drain the shot clock.
“Elbow ‘H’,” he yelled. “Elbow ‘H’ at 10.”
With 10 seconds left on the shot clock Arica Carter drove toward the basket then initiated a series of passes, the last of which ended up in Durr’s hands after she used a screen to pop open on the wing. Durr drained the three-pointer for her final bucket of the night and a 69-45 Louisville lead.
With 5:45 to play and the Cardinals ahead by 26 points, Walz called a timeout to pull Durr from the game. She exited to a massive ovation from a highly partisan U of L crowd, and bear hugs from several teammates.
Durr didn’t do it all by herself — four Cardinals scored in double figures. Hines-Allen put up 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The senior forward also became the third member of Louisville’s 2,000-point club during the victory. When asked after the game if her emphatic celebration at the end of the third was in honor of the scoring milestone, she quickly spun the conversation back toward the team’s collective goals.
“No, that was just the milestone of us getting closer to the Elite Eight,” she said. “I'm super excited. I'm ready to get back to it and continue to work. We're not stopping here. We want to go to the Final Four. We want to compete for a national championship, and we know we have to take care of business on Sunday”
Standing in the way of Louisville’s third Final Four appearance in the last nine years and its first since 2013 is a red-hot Oregon State squad that has pulled off two consecutive upsets. In Friday’s first region semifinal, the sixth-seeded Beavers stunned No. 2 seed Baylor, 72-67. It was just the second loss of the year for the Bears, who finished the regular season ranked second in both the Associated Press and coaches top 25 polls. The Beavers knocked off Tennessee, 66-59, in the round of 32 to earn their trip to Lexington.
The biggest obstacle facing Louisville in Sunday’s Region championship might be Oregon State center Marie Gulich. Baylor had no answer for the 6-foot-5 senior from Germany, who dominated the paint to score 26 points and grab nine rebounds against the Bears.
Gulich, who was named to ESPN’s All-America team, will likely spend most of Sunday’s game matched up against Louisville’s Sam Fuehring. Fuehring, who stands 2 inches shorter than Gulich, will have her hands full.
“She has to be older than a senior because she played like she was older,” said Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey of Gulich. “I mean, she was dominant. We had nobody that could guard her. She just reminded me of my days back in international basketball, where she just dominated the floor — shooting, rebounding, finding open players. She was by far the best player on the floor tonight.”
But don’t expect Fuehring to back down from the challenge. Against Stanford the junior forward from New Jersey nearly posted a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. And it’s the way she secures many of those rebounds that impresses Walz.
“The epitome of Sam Fuehring and what she does is when she got the offensive rebound in the first half and three players from Stanford fell on the ground,” Walz said. “And I don't know what happened. I don't think she fouled them. But that's Sam. I mean, there's three kids on the ground.”
Louisville and Oregon State will tip off at noon on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, on the line.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Next game
Louisville vs. Oregon State
What: NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional finals
Where: Rupp Arena
When: Sunday, noon
TV: ESPN
