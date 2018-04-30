Former Kentucky high school star joining Louisville basketball program

Former Cordia and Henry Clay basketball star Christen Cunningham has committed to the University of Louisville as a graduate transfer.
Cunningham's commitment was first reported by Evan Daniels of 247Sports. He will have one year of playing eligibility for the Cardinals and will be available immediately.
He is the first recruit to commit to new U of L head coach Chris Mack.
An All-City First Team selection as a junior, Cunningham finished his high school career at Cordia under then-head coach Rodrick Rhodes. He averaged a team-high 18.7 points and five rebounds for the Lions that season and led them to their first appearance in the All "A" Classic state championship game, which was later forfeited along with every other result from that season.
Cunningham averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 assists as a junior at Samford and entered his senior season as the program's all-time leader in assists, finishing with 514 after playing nine games last season. An illness prevented Cunningham from further playing for the Bulldogs last year and he was granted a medical hardship waiver, enabling a graduate transfer.
"It’s an hour away from my house," Cunningham told 247Sports. "I grew up watching Louisville. I understand what comes along with being a point guard at the University of Louisville. That played a big part in my decision. I feel like this is a team that can compete for a national title. ...
"I think they’re one of the best staffs in the country. I feel comfortable going there. I think we have a team that can compete right away. They just needed a true point guard. They just made me comfort with the decision."
Cunningham visited Oregon State and Ohio State prior to choosing U of L.
