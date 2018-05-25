Three-star offensive lineman out of Florida commits to Louisville

Jamari Williams, a three-star offensive lineman out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.'s Cardinal Gibbons High School, chose another set of Cardinals to continue his playing career.
Williams selected Louisville on Friday in an announcement on Twitter.
"I wish my mother was here to see what I have became (sic). I love you and everything I do is for you. ... I'll be committing to The UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE #UNCAGED19," Williams tweeted.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder is ranked as the No. 39 prospect at his position for the class of 2019 by the 247Sports.com Composite Index. He had offers from 26 schools, including Kentucky, FIU, South Florida, Central Florida and Arizona.
Williams is only the third commitment for Louisville's 2019 recruiting class and the second offensive lineman. Jack Randolph of Franklin-Simpson High School in Franklin, Ky., announced his commitment in April. By comparison, in-state rival Kentucky has seven, so far. National champion Alabama has 14.
