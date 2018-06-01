Top 100 four-star guard becomes Chris Mack's first high school recruit at Louisville

Louisville's Chris Mack landed his first high school recruit for the Cardinals on Thursday night in the class of 2019's Josh Nickelberry, a four-star shooting guard out of Fayetteville, N.C.
Mack appeared to react to the news of Nickelberry's commitment on Twitter after he got the call and reports came out.
"Uh oh....L's up!" Mack tweeted.
Nickelberry confirmed Mack's excitement in talking to 247Sports' Evan Daniels Thursday night.
"I have a video of him, my girlfriend recorded it," Nickelberry told Daniels. "He went crazy, really. I guess he was at dinner with his family and said he couldn't wait to tell everybody. He was really excited."
Nickelberry, a 6-foot-4 guard for Fayetteville's Northwood Temple Academy, is ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard in his class and the No. 55 player overall in 247Sports.com's Composite Index.
He had offers from 34 schools, including North Carolina, Florida, West Virginia and Mack's old school, Xavier.
