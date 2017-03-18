Campbellsville women reach NAIA Final Four

The Campbellsville women’s basketball team upset previously undefeated Freed-Hardeman 73-70 on Saturday night to advance to the semifinals of the NAIA Division I national tournament in Billings, Mont.
Campbellsville (28-6) will face Oklahoma City (32-2) on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the second time in three seasons the Tigers have made the Final Four under Coach Ginger Colvin.
Emily Fox led Campbellsville with 20 points, going 4-for-6 from three-point range.
Lexxus Graham, a Clark County graduate, came off the bench to hit all four threes she attempted and score 16 points.
“That kid was unbelievable today,” Colvin said of Graham on the WLCU postgame show. “If I give out a game ball, it’s hard not to give it to Lexxus Graham. Man, that kid was phenomenal.”
Campbellsville shot 18-for-18 from the free-throw line, improving their percentage in this tournament to a ridiculous 91.5 percent (54-for-59!).
“That’s mental toughness, that’s what that is,” Colvin said. “These kids want this.”
