Next Level: Midway University reaches — then wins — baseball conference championship in program’s first year

Shoutout to the Midway University baseball team, which won the River States Conference championship in the program’s inaugural season after a 9-7 win over West Virginia Tech in the second championship game Wednesday in Chillicothe, Ohio (Midway dropped the first title bout, 4-1, in the double-elimination tournament).
Luther Bramblett, a Caldwell County graduate who was the head coach at St. Catharine College for 15 seasons before that school closed, is the head coach at Midway. Several of Midway’s players were on St. Catharine’s roster last season, including Derek Jones, a former Bullitt East star who got the historic title-deciding win for the Eagles.
Midway, which played its home games at Woodford County’s stadium this season and plans to open its own ballpark in 2019, will welcome current Bryan Station catcher Corban Ellis into the fold next season.
“He’s done a really good job and I’m excited to play over there for him,” Ellis said of Bramblett.
▪ Franklin-Simpson basketball standout Tavin Lovan reclassified to the 2018 class and will attend Hargrave Military Academy next school year. Lovan, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, averaged 26.3 points and 9.4 rebounds and finished his time with the Wildcats as the program’s all-time leading scorer. He chose the prep school route over multiple offers from mid-major programs, including Eastern Kentucky University and Middle Tennessee State.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
