Former Miss Basketball Erin Boley headed to the University of Oregon

One of the best girls’ basketball players to ever come out of Kentucky has found a new home.
Erin Boley, the former Elizabethtown star who was named Miss Basketball and won Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award in 2016, is transferring to the University of Oregon from Notre Dame. Kentucky Premier, Boley’s high school AAU team, revealed her college decision on Twitter on Tuesday night.
May 30, 2017
Fighting Irish women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw announced Boley’s transfer in April.
Boley, a sophomore-to-be who was considered the fifth-best player in the class of 2016 nationally, was one of four players to participate in all 37 of Notre Dame’s games last season, starting in 10. She averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish, whose 2016-17 season ended in the Elite Eight.
Boley will have three years of eligibility left after sitting out for a season due to NCAA transfer rules.
