Former Kentucky Miss Basketball wins 3-on-3 national championship

If the rest of Erin Boley's career with the Oregon Ducks goes anything like this weekend, the former Kentucky girls' basketball sensation will enjoy her time in Eugene, Ore.
Boley had eight points as Oregon's 3-on-3 women's basketball team won the USA Basketball national championship finals. Oregon defeated a team by the name of Bye Felicia, 21-5, at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday.
"We talked about them before we went out,” Boley said in a USA Basketball news release. "We knew they could shoot, so we had talked about how letting them shoot 2s is going to hurt us way worse than letting them get to the rim for layups. We talked about making sure our hands were up and defending the 2."
Boley, the former Elizabethtown High School star who won Kentucky's Miss Basketball award and took home national Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2016, was a member of the silver-medal USA team that competed in the U18 3-on-3 World Cup in 2015.
“It does help that I played 3x3 before, for sure,” Boley said. “It definitely helps knowing how to space the court, how to play with each other, because 3x3 is much different than playing five-on-five. It’s much faster pace. You have to really be on your toes on every possession, so it definitely helps to have that experience.”
Boley transferred to Oregon last May after averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman at Notre Dame. She had to sit out during the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Comments