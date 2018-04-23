Football power's 'guest coach' – a comedian – looks like the real thing

Fans at the Blue-White Game on Saturday did a double-take a halftime when the team came running out on the field.
The man in the khaki pants and navy blue collared shirt with the Penn State logo was not coach James Franklin. No, it was comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key.
Key, who earned his master's degree at Penn State before starting his acting career, was on the sidelines at the Nittany Lions' spring practice game as a "guest coach."
"This is a bucket list experience for me here, this is fantastic. I've been here before but never in this capacity. It really means a lot to me," Key said on the air with Steve Jones and Jack Ham. "The atmosphere is amazing, as it always is. It's as amazing now as it was when I was in school here. It's just top-notch. This has got to be a top-10 experience of my life. It really is."
Any fans who felt like they were seeing double on Saturday aren't alone. The actor has fooled many people in the past with his Franklin impressions. Even Franklin's own team took awhile to catch on during Homecoming week in 2015 when Key, the parade's grand marshal, hosted the team meeting.
Key stirred up some trouble last year on ESPN's College GameDay when he, as James Franklin, justified the decision to call a timeout before Georgia State's kicker attempted a field goal with seconds remaining in Penn State's 56-0 rout of the Bulldogs.
"It's amazing how many people saw this clip and sent angry messages because they thought this was actually me lol!" Franklin Tweeted.
Key addressed that incident on the radio Saturday with Jones and Ham, saying he came up with the bit about 15 minutes before going on air.
Key said he received a text from Franklin the next day saying he was getting "a ton of bad texts" from people who thought Key was Franklin.
"I said I feel bad for you, James, but it's a testament to my talent, or at least my training from Penn State," Key said with a laugh.
As for Saturday, Key seemed to be enjoying himself, walking up and down the sideline, even leaning over and putting his hand on his knees the way Franklin does.
Key even joined Franklin after the game to speak to the media.
"I just want to say that the atmosphere was tremendous today and I really, really could not be more appreciative of you guys asking me to come and guest coach," Key said. "I was even more than vanilla since I don't know how to call plays, but the welcoming spirit and atmosphere of this university is the same as it was when I attended, and I think for the most part I can see the guys are spry and they look excited and dedicated, and I look forward to the fall."
