Rice: We'll leave NCAA image likeness issue to the courts
Condoleezza Rice, who leads the independent Commission on College Basketball, said her group offers no official recommendation on whether college athletes should make money off their name and likeness. Rice said it should be the courts who decide.
As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.
Clips from various plays by quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak as well as the rest of the University of Kentucky football team during this year’s annual Blue and White spring match Friday at Kroger Field.
Tyler Herro, who has signed to play for the University of Kentucky next season, is representing the United States at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., this week. The U.S. takes on a World team on Friday night. The game will be televised live