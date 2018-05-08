In this April 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, center, exits the Santa Clara County Superior Court after his arraignment in San Jose, Calif. Prosecutors say the ex-girlfriend of Foster has submitted a video to support her statement that she lied when she told authorities Foster had hit her. But Santa Clara County prosecutor Jim Dermertzis said Monday, April 30, 2018, the district attorney's office will continue to prosecute the domestic violence case against Foster even if his ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, does not cooperate with the investigation.
Former Alabama linebacker pleads innocent in domestic violence case

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

May 08, 2018 02:10 PM

Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, a first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers last year, pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

Foster faces counts of domestic violence, forcefully attempting to dissuade a witness and possession of an assault weapon related to a February incident involving a female victim. The initial plea was entered at a preliminary hearing in Santa Clara, Calif.

According to a Los Gatos, Calif., incident report obtained by USA Today, Foster punched the victim about 10 times, dragged her by her hair downstairs and forcibly threw her out of the front door. The victim also said Foster threw her dog, which was not injured. No charges have been filed related to the alleged abuse of the dog.

Two weeks ago, the alleged victim recanted her initial statement to police through a lawyer. Prosecutors have decided to pursue the case, regardless.

Last month, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team would allow the legal process to play out before taking any action on Foster's status with the team.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 17. Another evidence hearing could be set as early as Friday, according to some reports.

