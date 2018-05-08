UF released contracts for its assistant football coaches. One received a hefty raise

The University of Florida on Tuesday released the contracts for its 10 new assistant football coaches.
All told, the coaches working under Dan Mullen will make a combined $4.75 million for the 2018 season in base salary with the opportunity to receive bonuses depending on how the Gators fare during the season. Florida assistants had a combined base salary of just less than $5 million in 2017.
The big winner is defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who will make $1.39 million in 2018, which is more than double the $650,000 he received when he was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. That mark would have been the fifth-highest in the country last season, according to USA Today.
Overall, Grantham's three-year deal is worth $4.47 million, which makes him the highest-paid assistant in school history.
The annual salaries for each coach is below:
▪ Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham: $1.39 million in 2018, $1.49 million in 2019, $1.59 million in 2020
▪ Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales: $565,000 in 2018, $590,000 in 2019
▪ Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach John Hevesy: $565,000 in 2018, $590,000 in 2019
▪ Defensive line coach Sal Sunseri: $565,000 in both 2018 and 2019
▪ Running backs coach Greg Knox: $440,000 in both 2018 and 2019
▪ Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson: $415,000 in 2018 and $440,000 in 2019
▪ Tight ends coach Larry Scott: $190,000 in 2018, $415,000 in 2019
▪ Cornerbacks coach Charlton Warren: $190,000 in 2018, $415,000 in 2019
▪ Safeties coach Ron English: $340,000 in both 2018 and 2019
▪ Inside linebackers coach Christian Robinson: $80,000 in both 2018 and 2019
Strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage also received a one-year deal worth $250,000.
