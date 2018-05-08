UF released contracts for its assistant football coaches. One received a hefty raise

In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Florida NCAA college football defensive coordinator Todd Grantham speaks during a press conference in Gainesville, Fla. Florida is spending big in an effort to get its defense back among the nation's elite. The Gators gave new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham a three-year deal worth $4.47 million, making him the highest-paid assistant in school history. Alan Youngblood The Gainesville Sun via AP