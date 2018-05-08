In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Florida NCAA college football defensive coordinator Todd Grantham speaks during a press conference in Gainesville, Fla. Florida is spending big in an effort to get its defense back among the nation's elite. The Gators gave new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham a three-year deal worth $4.47 million, making him the highest-paid assistant in school history.
UF released contracts for its assistant football coaches. One received a hefty raise

By Jordan McPherson

May 08, 2018 03:37 PM

The University of Florida on Tuesday released the contracts for its 10 new assistant football coaches.

All told, the coaches working under Dan Mullen will make a combined $4.75 million for the 2018 season in base salary with the opportunity to receive bonuses depending on how the Gators fare during the season. Florida assistants had a combined base salary of just less than $5 million in 2017.

The big winner is defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who will make $1.39 million in 2018, which is more than double the $650,000 he received when he was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. That mark would have been the fifth-highest in the country last season, according to USA Today.

Overall, Grantham's three-year deal is worth $4.47 million, which makes him the highest-paid assistant in school history.

The annual salaries for each coach is below:

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham: $1.39 million in 2018, $1.49 million in 2019, $1.59 million in 2020

Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales: $565,000 in 2018, $590,000 in 2019

Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach John Hevesy: $565,000 in 2018, $590,000 in 2019

Defensive line coach Sal Sunseri: $565,000 in both 2018 and 2019

Running backs coach Greg Knox: $440,000 in both 2018 and 2019

Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson: $415,000 in 2018 and $440,000 in 2019

Tight ends coach Larry Scott: $190,000 in 2018, $415,000 in 2019

Cornerbacks coach Charlton Warren: $190,000 in 2018, $415,000 in 2019

Safeties coach Ron English: $340,000 in both 2018 and 2019

Inside linebackers coach Christian Robinson: $80,000 in both 2018 and 2019

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage also received a one-year deal worth $250,000.

