How would former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow fit with the LSU Tigers?

On Tuesday, Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow announced his intentions to leave the program as a graduate transfer. While Burrow’s destination is unknown, it looks like the LSU Tigers might be in the mix for the rising junior.
SEC Country’s Sam Spiegelman reported LSU is in the mix for the 6-3, 215-pound Burrow. ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg also listed Nebraska, where Burrow’s father Jimmy played and later coached, and Florida as possible options for Burrow’s final two years of eligibility.
So, how viable is Burrow going to Baton Rouge?
Based solely on the LSU side of the equation, the Tigers would likely welcome the addition of Burrow. LSU signed 23 of the possible 25 players for its Class of 2018, with its 24th scholarship going to former Stanford defensive back Terrence Alexander. LSU had been in the mix for Cal running back Tre Watson, but he ultimately chose Texas.
LSU has a three-man competition at quarterback, none of whom had more than 24 pass attempts in 2017. This isn’t to say Burrow would be the favorite if he arrived — he only attempted 11 passes last season — but instead illustrates how he could jump right into the mix.
To further the point, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told a crowd in Houston earlier this month that the Tigers landing a graduate transfer quarterback was “very possible.”
Burrow, a former-four star recruit, backed up J.T. Barrett in the 2016 season and likely would have been the backup again in 2017 had Burrow not broken his hand late in camp. Burrow was in a competition with Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell this spring and ended the spring scrimmage with 238 pass yards and two touchdowns.
"I love Joe Burrow," Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said after the scrimmage. "He's a loyal soldier, and I think I owe him an answer. Our staff owes him an answer."
Burrow would bring some experience to the Tigers but would still have to earn his spot just as he attempted to do in Columbus, Ohio. Burrow’s decision regarding LSU could ultimately come down to his fit with Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
It’s also worth noting that Burrow transferring to Nebraska would mean a showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 3, whether that’s something Burrow desires or hopes to avoid.
Comments