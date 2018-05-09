Former Alabama QB Blake Barnett transferring to this Florida school, reports say

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett is transferring to the University of South Florida, according to Tampa radio station 620 WDAE.
Barnett won't have to sit out, either, according to AL.com.
Rather, he'll arrive as a graduate transfer and play as a redshirt junior.
Coming out of high school, Barnett was a 5-star recruit from California, and he played Alabama's season opener in 2016.
However, he was benched after two series in that game against Southern California. Jalen Hurts replaced him, and Barnett decided to transfer about a month later, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Eventually, Barnett landed in Tempe, Arizona, with immediate eligibility after winning an appeal with the NCAA to play for Arizona State.
Barnett, though, only attempted five passes with the Sun Devils after failing to win the quarterback job from Manny Wilkins last year.
Barnett married his longtime girlfriend and became a father in the offseason, AZCentral.com reported.
Quarterbacks on USF's roster are redshirt junior Brett Kean, sophomore Chris Oladokun and redshirt freshman Kyle Trina.
