LSU is joining pursuit for this grad transfer quarterback

On Tuesday, it was reported LSU could be a potential landing spot for former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow. One day later, it’s apparent the Tigers are indeed in the mix for the former four-star.
The Advocate’s Ross Dellenger reported Tuesday that LSU and Cincinnati have gotten permission to talk to the 6-3, 215-pound rising junior. Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman added that Burrow is visiting Cincinnati on Thursday and LSU this weekend.
Burrow backed up J.T. Barrett in the 2016 season and likely would have been the backup again in 2017 had Burrow not broken his hand late in camp. In his two seasons with the Buckeyes, he has 29 completions on 39 attempts for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Burrow was in a competition with Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell at Ohio State this spring. He ended the spring scrimmage with 238 pass yards and two touchdowns.
A move to Cincinnati would keep Burrow in his home state where he would play for head coach Luke Fickell, who was previously Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator. Transferring to LSU, meanwhile, would make Burrow a fourth option in a quarterback battle where none of the returning players have ever started.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron previously said it was “very possible” the Tigers could add a graduate transfer quarterback, especially if Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan or Lowell Narcisse decide to leave the team. Orgeron also said he did not anticipate losing a quarterback to transfer given all three are still competing for the job.
“Every one of them has a viable chance to start at LSU and play, and they know that,” Orgeron said via Tiger Rag Magazine. “So why would they leave?”
