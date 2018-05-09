IMG Academy wide receiver Michael Redding III tweeted he picked up another SEC college football offer. The rising junior received it from Auburn. In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, left, wide receiver Darius Slayton, center, and wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers, right, celebrates Johnson's touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, in Auburn, Ala. Kerryon Johnson was selected to the AP All-Conference SEC team announced Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
College Sports

Auburn is the latest football team to offer this IMG Academy sophomore

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 09, 2018 06:57 PM

Michael Redding III, a rising junior wide receiver at IMG Academy in Bradenton announced on social media he's received an offer from Auburn University.

The Tigers are the third SEC program to offer Redding, who transferred from West Florida High in Pensacola to nationally-ranked IMG during the offseason, in the last month.

Georgia offered Redding on April 30, and Arkansas offered him May 4.

Spring football is currently underway, and IMG routinely sees plenty of college recruiters evaluating talent each practice.

For example, about 30-35 college coaches were estimated at an IMG Academy football practice last week.

Redding, who stands 6-2 and weighs 185 pounds, had offers from non-Power 5 schools prior to his transfer, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Redding isn't rated with any stars.

That hasn't prevented multiple college programs from offering Redding.

He also has SEC offers from Georgia and Arkansas. Prior to transferring, Redding possessed "offers to Troy, Southern Miss and UAB," the Pensacola News Journal reported.

IMG Academy has four practices left before the Ascenders conduct an intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday, May 17 to wrap up the spring as a final gauge for college recruiters before the 2018 fall season begins.

