Individual responsible in Roquan Smith’s theft case turns himself in

Two days after former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith’s stolen jerseys and helmet were recovered, the person responsible for the theft turned himself in.
Landyn Shane Durham, a 20-year-old University of Georgia student, is facing three felony charges of entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft. One of Durham’s three felony charges is related to a similar incident with a Georgia lacrosse player.
According to Clarke County’s online jail log, Durham was booked at 10:51 p.m. Thursday before being released at 2:14 a.m. Friday on $32,200 bond.
Smith reported to the Clarke County police department that several items had been stolen from his 2018 BMW parked at The Mark apartments on Oconee Street in Athens on Saturday. Along with the game-worn memorabilia, four pairs of Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, a Kyobe watch, a Michael Kors watch, Nike shoes and an iPad containing the Bears’ playbook were also taken.
Athens police found a fingerprint on Smith’s car and were able to trace it to Durham. He allegedly confessed that he took some of the items to his father’s house in Summerville.
Per the Athens Banner-Herald, “Durham told police who interviewed him at his home in Athens that he had brought the jerseys and other items there. Bose headphones were among items found at Durham’s residence in Athens.”
So far, police have recovered all the above listed items besides the iPad.
Durham’s additional felony charge stems from an incident that occurred Saturday morning. According to the Banner-Herald, Durham allegedly entered the lacrosse player’s unlocked vehicle at The Mark and stole a lacrosse jersey among several other items. The lacrosse jersey has been recovered.
