The Hurricanes 2020 schedule becomes clearer with addition of this first-time opponent

Another piece of the Miami Hurricanes' 2020 schedule has been unveiled.

The Hurricanes announced Monday that they will host the UAB Blazers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 19, 2020. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

"We're excited about the addition of UAB to our schedule for 2020," UM deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer Jennifer Strawley said in a press release. "We are always striving for a competitive nonconference slate to complement our ACC schedule."

UAB went 8-5 during the 2017 season, its first year of football after the school initially shut down the football program following the 2014 season. The Blazers finished second in the Conference-USA Western Division and reached just the second bowl game in program history. UAB's lone game against a Power 5 opponent last season ended in a 36-7 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Hurricanes will also play Temple (Sept. 5) and Michigan State (Sept. 26) as part of its non-conference schedule in 2020, which will be coach Mark Richt's fifth year at the helm.

Miami's ACC schedule for that year includes home games against Duke, North Carolina Pittsburgh and FSU as well as road games against Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech.