Another top recruit makes the Florida State Seminoles a finalist. And he's a receiver

One of the nation's top wide receiver recruits has narrowed down his list of potential suitors.

Marcus Washington, a 4-star prospect according to the 247 Sports' composite rankings, announced his top six list via Twitter on Sunday. Washington included Florida State in his list.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Washington, who is from St. Louis, Missouri, also listed Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Missouri and Georgia in his top six.

Washington is ranked as the ninth-best wide receiver for the Class of 2019. Georgia already possesses commitments from the top two ranked Class of 2019 wide receivers.

Ohio State and Texas also have pledges from highly ranked wide receivers in Washington's class.

However, Ohio State leads the 247 Sports' crystal ball prediction to gain Washington's pledge.