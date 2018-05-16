Florida State coach Willie Taggart doesn't want to 'Band-Aid' football facility

First-year Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressed the need for the Seminoles to have a standalone football facility instead of renovating current facilities during the ACC spring meetings Wednesday.

"We need an upgrade big time," Taggart told reporters. "I just don't think we need to Band-Aid anything anymore. Just do it right and do what's best for Florida State University. We can't get behind. That's for sure. And nobody's stopping, they're only moving forward."

The Tallahassee Democrat reported the FSU administration is conducting a feasibility study on what to do: either construct the standalone facility or renovate the Moore Athletic Center.

The last time the Moore Athletic Center underwent a facelift was in 2004.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Do it right and do what's best for Florida State University," Taggart said.

Taggart told reporters the current facility isn't efficient.

"That's probably one of the biggest issues," he said. "It's not only outdated, but there's no efficiency on how you can get things done."