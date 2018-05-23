Two of college football's most storied programs agree to rare meeting in 2020 season opener

Alabama and Southern California have 28 football national titles between them, but have met only eight times. The ninth — barring another meeting before then — will come in the 2020 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
"This is another fantastic season-opening matchup that will give our team and our fans a bowl-like experience coming out of the gates," Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said in a press release. "We've played in some incredible games at AT&T Stadium over the last few years, and we look forward to what will surely be another one in the 2020 AdvoCare Classic."
Alabama and USC last met in the 2016 Advocare Classic with the Tide routing the Trojans 52-6. Alabama lays claim to 17 national titles, while USC boasts 11. Alabama is 6-2 head-to-head. Before the 2016 tilt, the Tide and Trojans hadn't met since 1985.
"The 2020 AdvoCare Classic will once again bring together two programs with strong and successful traditions," USC head coach Clay Helton said. "Playing as many outstanding non-conference opponents as possible is an experience our players and fans want."
Alabama opens this season against Louisville on Sept. 1 in Orlando, Fla. The Tide begins its 2019 campaign against Duke in Miami.
