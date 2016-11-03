Former Eastern Kentucky tight end signs with Patriots

The New England Patriots have signed former Eastern Kentucky University tight end Matt Lengel.
The 6-foot-7, 266-pound Lengel, 25, went undrafted out of EKU in 2015, but has been a regular on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad since the start of the 2015 season.
The native of Mechanicsburg, Pa., played tight end for the Colonels from 2010 to 2014. He fought back from season-ending injuries in 2012 and 2013 to play in 12 games as a senior with nine starts. He hauled in a season-high three receptions four times in 2014 and finished fifth on the squad with 16 catches for 139 yards. Lengel recorded his only two collegiate touchdown catches in 2011, which included a 55-yard scoring play against Chattanooga.
By NFL rule, Lengel must occupy a spot on the Patriots’ roster for at least three weeks. New England had an open spot on its roster after trading linebacker Jamie Collins.
Lengel joins Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett as tight ends on New England’s 53-man roster.
