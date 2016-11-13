Kentucky State falls in double overtime in SIAC football title game

Otis Brown’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Chauncey Jackson in the second overtime gave Fort Valley State a 33-30 victory over Kentucky State in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football championship game at Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday night.
Kentucky State was competing in the title game for the first time and came up just short.
“You hate to lose games like this,” said first-year head coach John L. Smith. “But, I’m proud of what we accomplished this season and how much this team has grown to put ourselves in this position.”
A 37-yard field goal by Fort Valley State’s Juan Serna knotted the game at 24 with 8:32 left in regulation and ultimately forced overtime.
FVSU (5-6 overall, 5-3 SIAC) scored on the opening possession of overtime on a 43-yard field goal by Serna. Kentucky State (4-7, 4-4) evened the score at 27 with Bill Rose’s 34-yard boot.
Rose connected on a 32-yarder to put KSU in front 30-27 before Brown found Jackson for FVSU’s winning touchdown. Jackson, a junior running back, was named the game’s MVP.
Kentucky State, which defeated Fort Valley 26-10 earlier this season, was in good shape early Saturday, taking a 14-0 lead. Senior running back Reginal Harris caught a 40-yard TD pass from Jules St. Ge. Then junior running back Lavelle Cloyd scored on a 58-yard run.
A TD by Jackson cut the Thorobreds’ lead to 14-7, but Darmontre Warr then ran 5 yards to again put KSU in front by two scores at 21-7.
Midway through the second quarter, FVSU flipped the script with a 90-yard kickoff return by Brian Walker, cutting the KSU lead to 21-14. Another FVSU score midway through the third quarter tied things at 21.
Junior defensive end Rodriguez Jones finished as the Thorobreds’ leading tackler with 10. Sophomore linebacker Keonte Reynolds followed with seven tackles and a sack. Senior safety Ray Malone, who had six tackles including three for loss, was named Kentucky State’s MVP.
