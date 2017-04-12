EKU football’s Maroon and White Game set for Saturday afternoon

The Eastern Kentucky University football team will conclude its 2017 spring practice schedule with the annual Maroon and White Game on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond.
The game will get underway at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Head coach Mark Elder will split the team into offense (White) and defense (Maroon) for the scrimmage. An adjusted point system will be used for the game.
The offense will receive seven points for a touchdown and three points for a field goal. The defense will receive seven points for a touchdown, four points for a turnover, three points for a three-and-out, five points for a safety and two points for a fourth-down stop.
The Colonels went 3-8 in Elder’s first season as head coach in 2016.
Eastern Kentucky opens the 2017 regular season Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky and visits Kentucky the following Saturday.
