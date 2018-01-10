Report: Kentucky native Damien Harris will return to Alabama for his senior year

Damien Harris, the star running back who played at Madison Southern High School, will return for his senior season at the University of Alabama and forego entering the 2018 NFL Draft.
Matt Zenitz of AL.com first reported Harris’ return to the Crimson Tide, which defeated Georgia on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Harris rushed for 1,000 yards and 11 TDs as a junior and has won two national titles while at Alabama. He rushed for 113 TDs and more than 6,700 yards while at Madison Southern, and was named the Paul Hornung Award winner for the 2014 season.
CBSSports.com had Harris ranked as the 35th best prospect in the NFL Draft — a projection just outside of the first round — and as the fifth-best running back.
Former Lafayette offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, a freshman at Alabama, also played for the Crimson Tide this season.
Reaction
Every player was excited, but Damien Harris was on another level after the natty win.— Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) January 10, 2018
Said he didn't want to take his uniform off. Said he was going to wear it out that night.
Getting him back is huge for Alabama's backfield and overall team leadership.
Alabama RB Damien Harris isn’t going anywhere. He’s staying put for his senior season instead of declaring for the draft. Huge news for the Tide. https://t.co/OGftBGrA38— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) January 10, 2018
Damien Harris rushed for exactly 1,000 yards this year, giving him back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. (He rushed for 1,037 in 2016.)— Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 10, 2018
He's the first Alabama tailback to do that since T.J. Yeldon (2012-13).
If the report is indeed true, that's huge for UA's offense next year.
Damien Harris has first round ability at running back. Staying another year could bring a big boost to his stock. I saw him as an early second rounder if he went this year.— Marquis L. Munson (@MarquisMunson) January 10, 2018
There were times this season where Damien Harris looked unstoppable, and like one of the best backs in the country.— Matthew Speakman (@speakmanmc) January 10, 2018
This is huge for Alabama.
