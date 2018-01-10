Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) runs the ball during the first half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) runs the ball during the first half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP
Football

Report: Kentucky native Damien Harris will return to Alabama for his senior year

By Josh Moore

January 10, 2018 02:10 PM

Damien Harris, the star running back who played at Madison Southern High School, will return for his senior season at the University of Alabama and forego entering the 2018 NFL Draft.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com first reported Harris’ return to the Crimson Tide, which defeated Georgia on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Harris rushed for 1,000 yards and 11 TDs as a junior and has won two national titles while at Alabama. He rushed for 113 TDs and more than 6,700 yards while at Madison Southern, and was named the Paul Hornung Award winner for the 2014 season.

CBSSports.com had Harris ranked as the 35th best prospect in the NFL Draft — a projection just outside of the first round — and as the fifth-best running back.

Former Lafayette offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, a freshman at Alabama, also played for the Crimson Tide this season.

Reaction

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

