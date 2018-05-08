Brandon Kennedy played 10 games in parts of two seasons for Alabama after a redshirt season as a freshman and a medical redshirt as a sophomore. He graduated in December and plans to transfer.
Another reserve Alabama lineman decides to leave as graduate transfer

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

May 08, 2018 03:04 PM

Alabama is losing its second reserve offensive linemen this spring, according to a report.

Brandon Kennedy, a backup center who graduated in December but had remaining eligibility, has decided to become a graduate transfer, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

A four-star, in-state recruit out of Wetumpka, Kennedy's college career was limited after suffering a foot injury in his redshirt sophomore year. He was given a medical redshirt in the 2017 season after only playing three games. He played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

Kennedy was the second-team center during Alabama's spring game, according to Zenitz.

He joins Dallas Warmack as the second offensive lineman to depart as a graduate transfer since the spring game. Warmack played in 16 games, but also did not see action last season.

