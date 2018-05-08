Another reserve Alabama lineman decides to leave as graduate transfer

Alabama is losing its second reserve offensive linemen this spring, according to a report.
Brandon Kennedy, a backup center who graduated in December but had remaining eligibility, has decided to become a graduate transfer, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.
A four-star, in-state recruit out of Wetumpka, Kennedy's college career was limited after suffering a foot injury in his redshirt sophomore year. He was given a medical redshirt in the 2017 season after only playing three games. He played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.
Kennedy was the second-team center during Alabama's spring game, according to Zenitz.
He joins Dallas Warmack as the second offensive lineman to depart as a graduate transfer since the spring game. Warmack played in 16 games, but also did not see action last season.
