Johnny Manziel says he's OK after reports of hospitalization

Former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel issued a statement Tuesday after reports surfaced that he had been hospitalized in Texas on Monday night.
"Thank you everyone for your concern and kind messages," Manziel said in an apparent Instagram post captured by SI.com on Twitter. The post is briefly visible on Manziel's Instagram account, but is not sharable. "Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my Bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours. - JM"
Manziel, 25, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, was admitted to a hospital in Humble, Texas, on Monday night, according to TMZ Sports.
His NFL career truncated by injuries and on- and off-the-field issues in parts of two full seasons, Manziel has been trying to return to professional football over the last year, and reportedly was close to a Canandian Football League deal over the winter, but negotiations stalled.
He has said in recent weeks after playing in the developmental Spring League and helping out at Texas A&M's pro day that he will attempt another NFL comeback, but failing that will look to play in the CFL next season.
