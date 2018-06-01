Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media in his first spring football news conference on March 20, 2018. He and a few players got stuck on a pontoon boat Friday during a team outing.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media in his first spring football news conference on March 20, 2018. He and a few players got stuck on a pontoon boat Friday during a team outing. Vasha Hunt AP Photo
Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media in his first spring football news conference on March 20, 2018. He and a few players got stuck on a pontoon boat Friday during a team outing. Vasha Hunt AP Photo

Football

Alabama's Saban, players get stranded when boat runs out of gas. Watch what happened.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

June 01, 2018 06:16 PM

Alabama football's leisurely day on the lake took an unexpected turn Friday when the boat carrying Coach Nick Saban and several players ran out of gas. Players laughed it up while they waited.

Help came pretty fast, from the looks of a video posted by Alabama football's Twitter account, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa documented the moment on one of his social media accounts that was picked up by TMZ Sports.

"bro we really stuck," Tagovailoa posted on the video. "We stuck out here on the lake with no gas."

All appeared well a few hours later when Alabama football tweeted out its own video of the day.

Alabama opens the season Sept. 1 in Orlando against Louisville.

  Comments  