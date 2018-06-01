Alabama's Saban, players get stranded when boat runs out of gas. Watch what happened.

Alabama football's leisurely day on the lake took an unexpected turn Friday when the boat carrying Coach Nick Saban and several players ran out of gas. Players laughed it up while they waited.
Help came pretty fast, from the looks of a video posted by Alabama football's Twitter account, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa documented the moment on one of his social media accounts that was picked up by TMZ Sports.
"bro we really stuck," Tagovailoa posted on the video. "We stuck out here on the lake with no gas."
All appeared well a few hours later when Alabama football tweeted out its own video of the day.
Alabama opens the season Sept. 1 in Orlando against Louisville.
