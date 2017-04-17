Monk, Epps among nominees for UK’s CATSPY Awards on April 24

The University of Kentucky will hold the 15th annual CATSPY Awards honoring its outstanding athletes Monday, April 24, in Memorial Coliseum. Basketball standouts Malik Monk and Makayla Epps are among the nominees.
Inspired by ESPN’s ESPY Awards, the CATSPYs include individual and team honors for Kentucky’s nearly 500 athletes in 22 sports. Highlights of each nominated athlete will be shown and UK’s student athletes and coaches will make the awards presentations.
The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased online or at the UK ticket office. All seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
UK announced the nominees for some of its awards. They are:
Female Athlete of the Year: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field); Ashley Dusek (volleyball); Makayla Epps (women’s basketball); Isabelle Johansson (women’s golf); Mollie Korth (gymnastics); Katy Kunc (track and field/cross country); Meagan Prince (softball); Sha’Keela Saunders (track and field); Asia Seidt (swimming and diving); Aldila Sutjiadi (women’s tennis).
Male Athlete of the Year: Nick Anderson (track and field); Tim Duckworth (track and field); Napo Matsoso (men’s soccer); Tyler “Chip” McDaniel (men’s golf); Malik Monk (men’s basketball); Jacob Thomson (track and field/cross country); Jon Toth (football); Evan White (baseball).
Female Rookie of the Year: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field); Abbey Cheek (softball); Leah Edmond (volleyball); Mollie Korth (gymnastics); Katie Reed (softball); Asia Seidt (swimming and diving); Evangeline Soucie (women’s soccer)
Male Rookie of the Year: De’Aaron Fox (men’s basketball); Sean Hjelle (baseball); Malik Monk (men’s basketball); Benny Snell (football); JJ Williams (men’s soccer).
Supporting Role: Matthew Beach (swimming and diving); Laura Connor (women’s soccer); Stuart Ford (men’s soccer); Ali Galyer (swimming and diving); Dominique Hawkins (men’s basketball); Cathryn Papasodora (rifle); Hailey Poland (gymnastics); Shannon Smith (softball).
Scratch Award (given to a non-scholarship student-athlete whose effort is representative of playing for the “love of the game”): Ryan Creel (men’s soccer); Danaea Davis (gymnastics); Sam Day (swimming and diving); Harper Hempel (volleyball); Caroline McCaslin (track/cross country); Ayanna Parker (women’s soccer); Paige Poffenberger (women’s basketball)
Other awards: Mr. Wildcat; Miss Wildcat; Team of the Year; Coach of the Year; Blue Heart Award; Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Academic Team of the Year; Heart of a Wildcat; Community Service; Bill Keightley Assist.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
The CATSPYs
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Memorial Coliseum
Tickets: $5, UK ticket office, Joe Craft Center
Comments