NCAA men’s basketball tournament coming back to Rupp Arena

The NCAA Tournament will return to Rupp Arena and the KFC Yum Center, the NCAA announced on Tuesday as it released its plans for postseason locations for a number of sports through 2022.

Rupp will get first- and second-round men’s basketball tournament games in 2021. The Yum Center in Louisville gets a men’s basketball regional round (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight) in 2019.

Kentucky will be the host of a Division I cross country regional at Masterson Station Park in 2021. UK also will host the NCAA outdoor track and field preliminaries in 2020.

Louisville’s E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park will be the site of the Division III cross country championships in 2019 and 2021 and a Division I cross country regional in 2020. It had already been announced as the site for the men’s and women’s national championships this November.

The University of Louisville Golf Club will be the host of a Division I golf regional in 2019 and 2021.

Louisville’s Trager Stadium will host the Division I women’s field hockey championship in 2018.

The NCAA had already previously awarded the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country national championships to Louisville for the 2017 season.

In Division III, Transylvania will host the men’s golf championship in 2019 at Nicholasville’s Keene Trace.

Rupp Arena last hosted an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball round in 2013. KFC Yum Center was the site of a 2016 NCAA men’s regional.