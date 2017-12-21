See how UK athletes did in the classroom this semester

While the University of the Kentucky volleyball team was embarking on a historic season with an SEC title and its deepest NCAA Tournament run in decades, it was also getting work done in the classroom, achieving a 3.654 grade-point average, the highest among UK’s team sports.
“Championship teams differentiate themselves by the way they pursue excellence in everything they do,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release. “Our volleyball team is proof of that. Their commitment in competition and in the classroom is a reflection of what it will take for us to reach our goals of becoming one of the nation’s elite athletics departments in all facets.”
UK released all team GPAs for the fall semester Thursday. The overall GPA for all scholarship athletes was a 3.118, marking the 11th straight semester the cumulative GPA for all sports teams was above a 3.0.
Football and men’s basketball were the only two out of the 20 UK sports teams to fall below a 3.0 GPA.
The football team ranked last with a 2.493 GPA. Removing the non-scholarship players from the mix, the football team had a 2.25 GPA. Both numbers are down from a year ago when Coach Mark Stoops’ team turned in 2.655 overall GPA and 2.531 GPA for scholarship players.
The men’s basketball team improved on its numbers from 2016. Coach John Calipari’s squad had a 2.689 overall GPA and a 2.594 scholarship player GPA in 2017 compared to a 2.547 and 2.418, respectively, in the fall of 2016.
Last week, UK announced the December graduations of 38 current and former athletes, including basketball players, Erik Daniels, Gerald Fitch and Makayla Epps, as well as softball’s Meagan Prince and baseball’s Max Kuhn.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
UK grade-point averages for fall 2017 semester
Sport
Competing Scholarship
Competing Scholarship and Non-Scholarship
Baseball
3.152
3.225
Men’s Basketball
2.594
2.689
Women’s Basketball
3.306
3.255
Football
2.250
2.493
Men’s Golf
3.577
3.577
Women’s Golf
3.142
3.142
Gymnastics
3.503
3.478
Rifle
3.308
3.347
Men’s Soccer
3.266
3.081
Women’s Soccer
3.303
3.321
Softball
3.396
3.416
Men’s Swimming and Diving
3.510
3.407
Women’s Swimming and Diving
3.586
3.496
Men’s Tennis
3.356
3.356
Women’s Tennis
3.346
3.346
Men’s Track
3.193
3.232
Women’s Track
3.179
3.232
Men’s Cross Country
3.535
3.525
Women’s Cross Country
3.591
3.661
Volleyball
3.620
3.654
Men’s Sports
2.926
2.983
Women’s Sports
3.387
3.395
Overall
3.118
3.148
