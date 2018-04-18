See how UK softball dominated Western to close its road trip

The University of Kentucky softball team dominated Western Kentucky in Bowling Green on Wednesday night, taking advantage of Erin Rethlake's strong performance in the circle and some sloppy defense by the Hilltoppers in a 7-1 victory.
Rethlake tossed a complete game, allowing eight hits and one run while striking out eight and walking none. The Cats made Western pay for seven errors, scoring five unearned runs.
UK, ranked No. 20 in the USA Today/Coaches poll, led 3-0 heading into the top of the sixth. Kelsee Henson led off the inning with a pinch-hit double and went to third on a ground out. Katie Reed drew a walk then stole second, setting the table for a bizarre turn of events.
Lauren Johnson tapped a ball to the shortstop, who elected to throw home to try and save a run. Henson scored ahead of the throw, then the catcher overshot the shortstop trying to cut down Johnson at second. As the runners continued to advance, the shortstop committed WKU's second throwing error of the play, and both Reed and Johnson scored.
The struggle didn't end there for the Hilltoppers (24-19). After an Alex Martens walk, pinch-runner Hannah Huffman moved up on a single by Brooklin Hinz then scored on another throwing error by the WKU catcher.
By the time the inning ended the Cats had scored four runs on two hits, three walks and three Hilltopper errors.
Martens and Rethlake both went 2-for-3 for the Cats. Martens and Bailey Vick each had an RBI.
Kentucky (27-13) has now won seven of its last nine games. Wednesday's win marked the last leg of a five-game road trip in which the Cats went 3-2. They'll return home to John Cropp Stadium for a three-game series with No. 6 Georgia beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
