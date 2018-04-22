Solid pitching can’t save UK softball as No. 6 Georgia takes series

Taking a 1-0 lead into the final inning on Sunday, the University of Kentucky softball team was on the verge of knocking off No. 6 Georgia for its second Southeastern Conference series win of the season.
But the top scoring offense in the SEC broke through just in time to spoil the Cats’ afternoon. Georgia scored three runs in the top of the seventh to knock off No. 18 UK 3-1 at John Cropp Stadium.
It was a tough-luck series for freshman pitcher Grace Baalman. She took the loss in Friday’s opener, which Georgia won 1-0 as Baalman pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits. On Sunday, she pitched 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Autumn Humes. The Bulldogs opened the seventh inning with three straight singles then tied the game on a ground out. Justice Milz followed with the game-winning two-run double.
Baalman fell to 10-6 on the year. She was responsible for UK’s lone run, driving in Brooklin Hinz with a double in the fourth inning. Jenny Schaper had two hits for the Cats. Bailey Vick had a hit and stole her team-leading 16th base of the year.
UK fell to 28-15 overall and 5-12 in the SEC. Georgia improved to 40-7 overall and 13-5 in league play. The Cats will host Northern Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then face Morehead State on the road Wednesday.
CATSPY awards at Memorial Coliseum
The 16th annual CATSPY awards ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Coliseum. The doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or at the Joe Craft Center ticket office.
Nominees for male athlete of the year include Kevin Knox (basketball), Benny Snell (football), Evan White (baseball), Tim Duckworth (track and field), Sean Hjelle (baseball), Ryo Matsumura (men’s tennis) and Henrik Larsen (rifle). The nominees for female athlete of the year are Leah Edmond (volleyball), Katie Reed (softball), Maci Morris (basketball), Mami Adachi (tennis), Olivia Gruver (track and field), Mollie Korth (gymnastics) and Asia Seidt (swimming and diving).
